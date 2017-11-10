ECB Praet: subdued inflation, yet no deflation

ECB Praet: subdued inflation, yet no deflationBy Ross J Burland
ECB's Praet was hitting the wires and said that deflation risks have disappeared yet inflation will remain subdued.
Key Quotes via RTRS:
- Euro area recovery remains solid, broad-based and resilient, the economy has yet to make sufficient progress towards governing council's aim
- Says in more normal market conditions, the market become "more patient"
- May be better able to evaluate the stimulus that can be expected to come from a purchase plan that is to be executed over a more extended time interval
- Monetary policy impulse that is still necessary to secure a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation in a way that is consistent with our monetary policy aim
- Says in more normal market conditions investors may become "more patient", or, in other words, better able to evaluate the stimulus
- Says we are still some distance away from a sustained adjustment
