ECB’s Makhlouf: Ireland faces Brexit and virus double whammy – FT

While warning about Brexit, the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Irish Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said that the base case has been changed to assume a no UK deal with Brussels, the Financial Times (FT) reports.

He added that Ireland faces Brexit and virus double whammy.

Market reaction

GBP/USD is reversing a small portion of Wednesday’s upsurge backed by the resumption of the Brexit talks officially.

At the time of writing, the cable drops 0.11% to 1.3128, having hit a six-week high of 1.3178 a day before.