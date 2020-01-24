ECB’s Knot: Strategy review an opportunity to close perception gap on inflation

Reuters reports the latest comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Klaas Knot, as he sheds some light on Thursday’s ECB monetary policy statement.
Key Quotes:
Technically speaking, we haven't hit effective lower bound on rates.
But there are decreasing returns to further rate cuts.
Strategy review an opportunity to close perception gap on inflation.
ECB has underestimated communication with citizens previously.
EUR/USD quickly faded an uptick to 1.1061 highs reached after the upbeat German PMI data, now reverting towards the daily lows of 1.1042.
