Commenting on the euro exchange rate, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and the head of the Dutch central bank Klass Knot said the euro strength would take prominence for the central bank if it threatens its inflation outlook.

Additional quotes

“The ECB will act if finance conditions were to worsening due to market stress.”

“We have the tools to act on euro strength.”

“Economic outlook depends on vaccine rollout.”

“Economic impact of the second wave of lockdowns seems less severe than first.”

“Side effects of monetary policy are worrying, but in crisis there is no trade-off.”

EUR/USD heads towards 1.2100

The above comments exerted additional pressure on the euro, as the spot tumbled nearly 30-pips to hit fresh daily lows at 1.2120. The spot sheds 0.30% on the day.

.

EUR/USD: 15-minutes chart

The US dollar continues to recover ground across its main peers amid broad risk-aversion, keeping the sentiment around the spot undermined.

Markets remain focused on the US durable goods data and Fed outcome.

EUR/USD: Technical levels