ECB's de Guindos: Can start phasing out emergency stimulus when vaccinations pick up

The European Central Bank (ECB) vice president Luis de Guindos told La Repubblica – an Italian daily general-interest newspaper – that the central bank can start to think about phasing out emergency stimulus measures once the economy picks up the pace and 70% of the adult population is vaccinated. The normalisation of monetary policy should go hand in hand with the normalisation of the economy, de Guindos said in the newspaper interview.

The remarks, however, did little to influence the euro bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair, which was last seen trading just above the key 1.2000 psychological mark.