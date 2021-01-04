ECB's de Cos: Yield curve control is an option worth exploring

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos argued that the yield curve could be a viable option as a policy strategy, as reported by Reuters.

"I think yield curve control is an option worth exploring," de Cos told Central Banking. "The experience of these central banks suggests that, if sufficiently credible, yield curve control allows the central bank to achieve a yield curve configuration with a lower amount of actual purchases, hence enhancing efficiency."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 1.3% on a daily basis at 1.2295.