ECB to announce on Oct 26 a reduction in monthly asset purchases from Jan– RTRS Poll

ECB to announce on Oct 26 a reduction in monthly asset purchases from Jan– RTRS PollBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters published its latest poll on the ECB’s policy move, when it meets next week on Oct 26th.
Key Findings:
ECB to cut monthly asset purchases by 20 bln euros from January to 40 bln per month, median shows; range 5-40 bln
Euro Zone GDP growth seen at 0.5% Q3 2017, 0.5% Q4 2017, 0.4% Q2–Q4 2018
