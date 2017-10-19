ECB to announce on Oct 26 a reduction in monthly asset purchases from Jan– RTRS Poll

Reuters published its latest poll on the ECB’s policy move, when it meets next week on Oct 26th.

Key Findings:

ECB to announce on Oct 26 a reduction in monthly asset purchases from Jan

ECB to cut monthly asset purchases by 20 bln euros from January to 40 bln per month, median shows; range 5-40 bln

Euro Zone GDP growth seen at 0.5% Q3 2017, 0.5% Q4 2017, 0.4% Q2–Q4 2018