ECB Survey: Eurozone 2021 GDP growth seen lower at 4.4%

Economists predict the Eurozone economy to grow at a slow pace in 2021 before accelerating sharply in 2022, a European Central Bank (ECB) quarterly survey of professional forecasters showed on Friday.

Key takeaways

"See real GDP growth in the Eurozone at 4.4% this year, down from 5.3% in the previous edition of the survey."

"As for next year, the survey showed the economy was now expected to expand by 3.7%, compared to 2.6% in the October poll."

