ECB press conference: Lagarde speech live stream – July 16

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is scheduled to deliver her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 12:30 GMT.

Follow our live coverage of ECB's policy announcements and the market reaction.

Related articles

ECB Preview: Gloomy Lagarde to weigh on EUR/USD.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to leave its policy unchanged and the focus is on its message to leaders ahead of the EU Summit. A balanced message that calls governments to act without sounding depressing would keep the euro bid, while a gloomy, helpless stance would push it down, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam informs.

ECB Preview: 13 major banks expectations for today's meeting.

Today, the European Central Bank (ECB) is set to announce its Interest and Deposit Rate Decision at 11:45 GMT. The market consensus is for the ECB to stay on hold and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of 13 major banks, regarding the upcoming ECB meeting. What’s more, the ECB is expected to leave its policy unchanged after adding €600 billion to its bond-buying scheme in June.

About ECB's press conference

Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.