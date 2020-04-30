ECB press conference: Lagarde speech live stream – April 30

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is scheduled to deliver her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 12:30 GMT.
ECB Preview: New initiatives unlikely to support the euro.
The ECB is expected to ramp up its bond purchase program to assist governments in defraying the cost of fighting the Coronavirus public health crisis.
ECB Preview: More is better for the EUR/USD – TDS.
The EUR is likely to react more to the ECB's influence on sentiment than traditional monetary policy signals. Here, more from the Governing Council is likely to be seen as better for the currency, for now, per TD Securities.
About ECB's press conference
Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.
