Over the weekend, we had several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers speaking in interviews on the sidelines of the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium, expressing their concerns over the depreciation of the euro while maintaining the case for further rate increases in the coming months.
ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau noted that ECB needs another significant interest rate hike in September
On neutral rate and further rate hikes, he said "We could be there before the end of the year, after another significant step in September. Have no doubt that we at the ECB would if needed raise rates further beyond normalization: bringing inflation back to 2% is our responsibility; our will and our capacity to deliver on our mandate are unconditional.”
Olli Rehn voiced his concerns over the inflationary impact of the falling euro, saying, “Certainly we are monitoring the exchange rate. This indirect channel is important - we are monitoring it and are looking at it as one indicator. It’s already a significant consideration” in setting monetary policy.”
Commenting on the September rate hike outlook, Rehn said: “The reality is that we have excessively high inflation globally, also in Europe -- that’s why it’s action time. The next step will be a significant move in September, depending on the incoming data and the inflation outlook.”
“Monetary policy is now facing the dual dilemma of on the one hand maintaining inflation expectations anchored, and on the other hand avoiding that we would push the economy into a recession. We have a severe energy crisis in Europe. it's quite likely that the euro-zone economy is slowing down. It’s slowing down as we speak, Rehn said while speaking about the euro area economic outlook.
The central bank board member Isabel Schnabel said, "even if we enter a recession, we have little choice but to continue the normalization path."
"If there was a de-anchoring of inflation expectations, the effect on the economy would be even worse, Schnabel added.
She further said that rates need to stay high, cautioned against pausing on early signs of a potential turn in inflationary pressures, adding that central bank rate-setters should instead signal their "strong determination" to bring inflation back to target quickly.
Meanwhile, Martins Kazaks, another Governing Council member said that he’s “not happy where the exchange rate has moved because the lower rate further fuels inflationary pressures and the benefit of cheaper exports is diminished by supply chain disruption.”
On the September rate hike decision, he said that “the increase needs to be strong and significant, and at the current moment, I would say 50 or 75 basis points.”
“At least 50 basis points would be appropriate,” he said, adding that “the pace at which monetary support is removed must be orderly.”
FX implications
At the press time, EUR/USD is licking its wounds around 0.9960, almost unchanged on the day. The mixed remarks from the ECB officials fail to have any impact on the shared currency, as the US dollar price action and the prevailing risk tone are likely dominating fx currencies in Asia this Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears kicking off the week below 0.6900, eyes on Australian data
AUD/USD is trading below 0.6900, starting a brand new week on the back foot, as US dollar bulls keep the upper hand following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish rhetoric during his appearance at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
EUR/USD slides below 1.0000 even as ECB policymakers trace Fed’s Powell, focus on US NFP
EUR/USD begins the week on a negative note, after a two-week downtrend that refreshed the yearly low. Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish tone favored sellers, ECB policymakers’ signaled large rate hikes and challenged downside.
Gold remains weak below $1,740 after Powell-led blow
Gold Price is licking its wounds while keeping its range below $1,740, as a fresh week kicks off on a defensive note. Markets reprice September rate hike expectations in the lead-up to the US NFP week, especially after Powell’s hawkish remarks at Friday’s Jackson Hole appearance.
Dogecoin: The all-time high is now a 10x above the current price
Dogecoin price has lost 30% gains made this summer. A rise back towards all-time highs would result in 1,000 percent (10x) from DOGE’s current market value. A breach above $0.10 could be the first impulse wave of the future 10X rally.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Powell pivots again and markets look set for more losses
Jackson Hole revives hawks and bears so equities turn lower. Bitcoin also suffers as risk appetites turn sour. The week ahead is set for more volatility as bond markets reprice and the curve flattens again.