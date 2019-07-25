ECB policymakers see deposit rate cut in September as almost certain - Reuters

Citing European Central Bank sources familiar with talks, Reuters today reported that ECB policymakers saw a deposit rate cut in September as "almost certain." These remarks seem to be weighing on the shared currency, forcing the EUR/USD pair to erase its daily gains and turn negative at 1.1135 in the last minutes.

According to Reuters, more government bond buys and guidance change were also likely. "Policymakers still need to be convinced about the tiering system," sources told Reuters. "Policymakers have been presented with option of moving to targeting average inflation."