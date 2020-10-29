ECB leaves key rates unchanged in October as expected

At its monetary policy meeting held on October 29th, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected.
Follow our live coverage of ECB's policy announcements and the market reaction.
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to the ECB's policy announcements and was last seen losing 0.37% on the day at 1.1701.
Key takeaways from the policy statement as summarized by Reuters
"In the current environment of risks clearly tilted to the downside, ECB will carefully assess incoming information, including dynamics of the pandemic, prospects for a rollout of vaccines and developments in the exchange rate."
"The new round of Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections in December will allow a thorough reassessment of economic outlook and balance of risks."
"On basis of this updated assessment, ECB will recalibrate its instruments, as appropriate, to respond to the unfolding situation and to ensure that financing conditions remain favourable to support economic recovery and counteract the negative impact of the pandemic on the projected inflation path."
"This will foster the convergence of inflation towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry."
"ECB will continue its purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) with a total envelope of €1,350 billion."
"These purchases contribute to easing the overall monetary policy stance, thereby helping to offset the downward impact of the pandemic on the projected path of inflation."
"Purchases will continue to be conducted in a flexible manner over time, across asset classes and among jurisdictions."
"This allows ECB to effectively stave off risks to smooth transmission of monetary policy."
"ECB will conduct net asset purchases under PEPP until at least end of June 2021 and, in any case, until it judges that coronavirus crisis phase is over."
"ECB will reinvest principal payments from maturing securities purchased under PEPP until at least end of 2022."
"Net purchases will continue at a monthly pace of €20 billion, together with purchases under an additional €120 billion temporary envelope until the end of the year."
"ECB continues to expect monthly net asset purchases under app to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising interest rates."
"ECB intends to continue reinvesting, in full, principal payments from maturing securities purchased under app for an extended period of time past date when it starts raising interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation."
"ECB will also continue to provide ample liquidity through its refinancing operations."
"In particular, the third series of TLTRO (TLTRO III) remains an attractive source of funding for banks, supporting bank lending to firms and households."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to one-month low as ECB signals stimulus
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.17, to the lowest since late September. The ECB expressed concern about the spread of covid and signaled more stimulus in December. Earlier, US GDP beat estimates. The US elections are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30, reversing its Brexit-related gains. Growing concerns about coronavirus in the UK and the US elections are weighing on the pound.
Gold depressed near 1-month lows, below $1870 level post-US GDP
Resurgent USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Thursday. The USD stood tall following the release of upbeat US third-quarter GDP report. The US economy expanded by 33.1% annualized pace as against 31% expected.
US GDP Quick Analysis: No V-shaped recovery despite 33.1% leap, covid looms over markets
The best quarter in history – following the worst one. Gross Domestic Product jumped by an annualized rate of 33.1%, above expectations. That included a surge of 40.7% in personal consumption, a core component of the economy.
WTI collapses to $35.00, new 4-month lows
Prices of the WTI drops to 4-month lows near the $35.00 mark per barrel in the second half of the week as traders continue to track the unremitting advance of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the demand for the commodity.