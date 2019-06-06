ECB and Eurozone GDP amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to analysts at Danske Bank, focus in markets remains on US trade talks - with short-term emphasis on Mexico, and speculation of central bank easing for most notably the Fed.
Key Quotes
“Today's highlight is the ECB meeting, with a policy statement to be released at 13:45 CEST and a press conference at 14:30 CEST. We expect the ECB to maintain its easing bias, with no new additional stimulus measures announced. The update of the staff projections is unlikely to change much for inflation, but we see a downside risk to the 2020-21 growth forecast from its already low level. We will also get more information on the TLTRO3 terms, which we expect to be favourable in light of the ongoing struggles of the economy.”
“We will also get euro area GDP details for Q1. We will closely monitor the domestic demand drivers and see how they fared; private consumption and fixed investments were probably strong judging from the German figures already released.”
“In the US, we get the jobless claims, which will attract attention ahead of tomorrow's NFP number amid contradicting labour market signals yesterday. We expect initial jobless claims to come in at the low end.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses ahead of the critical ECB meeting
EUR/USD is consolidating losses above 1.1200. Markets await the ECB which is expected to announce a new funding scheme (TLTRO) and publish new forecasts. The USD is gaining amid intensifying trade tensions.
GBP/USD settling below 1.2700 ahead of Carney's speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after succumbing to USD strength on Wednesday. BOE Governor Mark Carney speaks later as uncertainty about Brexit and potential trade deals with the US is persisting.
USD/JPY flirting with session lows, just above 108.00 handle
Investors looked past Wednesday’s upbeat release of the US ISM services PMI. Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and prompts some fresh selling. The USD remains on the defensive amid weaker US bond yields/Fed rate cut buts.
Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1331 as trade news grab the spotlight
Although initially negative headlines from the US-Mexico talks propelled the risk-safety during early Thursday, trade positive comments later on restored investor confidence and dragged the Gold prices down towards $1331 amid initial Asian session.
EUR: Here's 3 Things to Expect from ECB
EUR/USD rallied for 4 days straight this week but the sellers are returning ahead of the rate decision. Back in March, the ECB announced a series of new loans that would provide additional stimulus to the Eurozone economy.