DXY Price Analysis: Bulls looking left for structure, target prior lows, a 61.8% retracement

- USD meets long term support structure.
- Bulls can target the prior daily lows that have a confluence with the golden 61.8% ratio.
The US dollar has been bleeding considerably into the start of June. A number of factor shave contributed to its downfall, from risk-on and resilient equities to a consensus that the worst of the economic damage from COVID-19 is behind us.
The US dollar had been in demand in the offshore markets in a panic-driven flight to cover the debt denominated in the greenback. Given the shortfall of available cash in the monetary system, a squeeze led to a strong rally that not even the Fed could tame with its printing of dollars. However, the greenback has finally let out some air and has recently slipped below the 98 handle in the DXY and the question now, is how much can it pull back before sliding even further?
Taking a look to the charts, we can see some compelling structure and technical analysis to help us gauge how the dollar might fare at this juncture and crucially assist with the analysis across the FX board for which it competes against.
DXY month chart
There is a tendency for price to move to test the trendline considering its failures to create higher highs in the March 2020 rally, failing to penetrate the 2017 highs. However, the price has met a prior resistance level which could prove to be a tough nut to crack. This is located at the Oct and Nov highs of 2018 - June 2019.
While the trendline target is the base case, we need to look at the near-term structure and gauge what levels are in play immediately.
Daily chart
M-formations have a tendency to hamstring the breakouts and pull the price back to the neckline.
In this daily formation, the prior lows have a confluence with the golden 61.8% ratio. This is making for a compelling bullish target level prior to further downside targets and to said trendline support. At this juncture, there is no momentum indication that the downside rally has not completed, but the prior said resistance could encourage a phase of accumulation towards said target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends correction from five-month tops ahead of RBA
AUD/USD extends correction from five-month highs of 0.6814, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce across the board amid a cautious market mood. The renewed US-China trade fears and US riots escalation weigh on risk ahead of the RBA decision.
USD/JPY steady in Tokyo, awaits next catalyst
USD/JPY holding ground, as equities remain better bid. Risk sentiment biased positive from the off for the starting sessions this week despite the pending risks and blatant negative for economic growth stemming from the coronavirus lockdowns.
WTI snaps three-day winning streak, under $36.00, ahead of API data
WTI remains pressured after stepping back from $35.90. The energy benchmark defies the previous three-day rise from $31.33 while stepping back from $35.90. API Weekly Crude Oil Stock, geopolitical headlines will be the key.
Gold: Bulls cheer immediate rising channel, aim for $1,753
Gold prices print four-day winning streak to probe $1,740. A four-day-old ascending trend channel formation and sustained trading above 200-HMA keeps buyers hopeful. $1,710 offers key support ahead of Wednesday’s low.
AUD climbs to 3 month highs ahead of RBA: What to expect
The best performing currency today was the AUD which rose approximately 1% ahead of the RBA’s monetary policy announcement. When the RBA met in May, the AUD rallied despite the central bank’s commitment to doing what is necessary to support jobs.