- The DXY has printed a fresh high in the Asian session.
- US dollar safe haven theme priced in as euro slides.
At the time of writing, DXY is trading at92.6240 vs a high of 92.6730 from a low of 92.567, and is 0.10% bid on the data so far.
The euro is under pressure which is helping to fuel the rally in the greenback due to the divergence in the US pandemic response to that of the EU's and the implications for the recoveries in each economy.
The safe-haven flows into the greenback have helped to elevate the currency despite a slide in US yields overnight.
''US bond markets rallied overnight, falling risk sentiment and a successful 5year treasury auction saw treasury yields rise in the long end,'' analysts at Westpac explained.
''2-year treasury yields remain unchanged at 0.14%, 5-year yields fell to 0.81% and 10-year yields fell to 1.59% before bouncing back to 1.61% following Fed’s Williams’ comments on long term inflation. The 7year treasury auction tomorrow is the key focus for markets as the weak 7year auction sparked a sell-off last month.''
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack yearly low, 1.1840 becomes key hurdle to north
EUR/USD fades bounces off four-month low after two consecutive days of downtrend. Confluence of 200-day SMA, early March low guards corrective pullback. Seven-week-old support line lures sellers amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700
GBP/USD struggles to rebound from seven week low. Downbeat RSI, not oversold, joins sustained break of key trend line, SMA to favor sellers. Bulls need fresh monthly high for conviction, 100-day SMA, nine-month-old support line lure bears.
Cardano at risk of a 30% decline
Cardano price is trading heavy in the context of a developing head-and-shoulders top. Based on price symmetry, traders should expect a drift higher over the next 2-3 days before ADA breaks below the neckline.
Gold recovery looks to US Treasury yields on the way to $1,750
Gold prices waver around $1,735, holds the previous day’s consolidative moves, as Asian traders prepare for Thursday. The yellow metal bounced off $1,723.86 on Wednesday and snapped a two-day losing streak.
Don't Look Back: US markets ignore February Durable Goods
February was not the month for US consumers as Durable Goods followed Retail Sales into contraction, but markets are betting that the latest Washington stimulus payments on top of the waning pandemic will bring back January's buying fervor.