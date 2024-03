There is of course big February US jobs data released on Friday, but if the above combination of events comes to pass today, DXY could make a move down to the 103.35 area.

The second big input is testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell to the House. There is a good chance that Powell’s core message is one of successful disinflation and Fed rate cuts later this year. Equally, we would say that market pricing limits the extent to which the Dollar can rally today (unless we have completely misread the Fed!). We had felt that 75 bps of Fed easing would be the minimum the market would price this year. Last week the market cut its 2024 Fed easing expectations to just 78 bps and we are now back at 87 bps for the year.

January JOLTS Job Openings data is expected to fall to 8.85 million from 9.03 million. More in focus is the 'quit rate' – i.e. what percentage of the workforce has voluntarily left work. At its peak in 2021 and 2022, nearly 3.5% of the workforce was quitting – reflecting very tight labour markets. The December 2023 reading had dropped to 1.8% (non-seasonally adjusted) and a further decline today would suggest that the US labour market is coming back into better balance and the pressure for higher wages is abating. A low number here is a Dollar negative.

A lot is going on in FX markets today. We have some important US Job Openings data and key testimony from Fed Chair Jay Powell. Economists at ING analyze Dollar’s outlook ahead of these two key events.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.