DXY attempts to recover as US stocks continue to bleed

- USD bulls are stepping in at a significant area of support as stocks fall.
- Market positioning is net longer USD, and spot could play catch up in the coming days/weeks.
The US dollar remains downtrodden for the seventh consecutive session as measured by the DXY index vs a basket of currencies which printed a fresh low of 90.8560.
However, in more recent trade, the index has travelled 0.17% higher in a drift back to 91.2580.
The upside is a feasible prospect at this stage.
The DXY is meeting a significant support area and as for positioning, speculators’ net USD position edged higher with a positive print for the fifth consecutive week
Moreover, a wider measure of dollar positioning shows that the greenback posted a net short position of $5.71 billion this week, from net shorts of $7.75 billion the week before.
There is still plenty of appetite for the greenback out there, but the prospects of narrowing the vaccination gap with Europe is weighing on the dollar as are lower US yields.
Having said that, the 10-year yield traded near 1.63% today, the highest since last Thursday.
1.53% was the low posted last week which gives some prospects of recovery from weekly lows.
''We still like the dollar higher but this drop in US yields from the 1.77% high on March 30 continues to weigh on the greenback,'' analysts at BBH said, noting that the bond markets await a $24 bln 20-year bond auction tomorrow and a $18 bln 5-year TIPS auction Thursday.
Elsewhere, as the decoupling in yields unfolds, the US stock market could be a catalyst for a higher US dollar if Wall Street continues to bleed out.
Stocks/DXY negative correlation
Stocks are down on the day and a worthy note from the Bank of America today stated that BofA Securities clients last week were big sellers of stocks with outflows the largest in five months.
''Clients were net sellers of US equities to the tune of $5.2 billion, the biggest sales since mid-November and the fifth largest in data history since 2008, according to a BofA Global Research Equity & Quant Strategy report,'' Reuters reported.
The following daily chart illustrates the negative correlation that the S&P500 and DXY have had in recent weeks:
DXY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.2050 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, losing some of its gains as the dollar shrugs off the fresh drop in yields and rises. European regulators said the benefits of J&J's vaccine outweigh the risks.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 despite upbeat UK job figures
GBP/USD is extending its falls after retreating from 1.40 as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD tests key Fibo resistance at $1,775
XAU/USD rebounds after closing in the negative territory on Monday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower on Tuesday. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to clear $1,775 resistance.
Ethereum price on cusp of massive breakout if key level holds
Ethereum price had a significant 23% correction in the past week but holds above a key support level on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset still has robust on-chain metrics supporting it and aims for a rebound.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.