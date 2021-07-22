DUP's Donaldson: DUP “not going to be in the business” of implementing the protocol

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson earlier this week, when speaking after a virtual meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maros Šefčovič, said both the UK government and the EU must re-negotiate the Brexit deal because the Northern Ireland Protocol has not worked.
"My message was simple. The protocol has not worked," he said.
The Times is running a rehash of the theme:
''Northern Ireland ministers will unilaterally suspend checks on goods crossing into the province from Britain if the prime minister signs up to an “unacceptable” new Brexit deal, the leader of the DUP has warned.''
''Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told The Times yesterday in his first newspaper interview since being elected head of the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland that the DUP was “not going to be in the business” of implementing the protocol if it continued to damage the province’s relationship with Britain.''
There has been no market reaction. GBP/USD holds in the 1.3770s.
