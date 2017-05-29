Draghi speech: There are some signs of pickup in inflation

Following his introductory statement at the Quarterly Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels, ECB President Draghi is responding to questions, with the key quotes found below:

We're beginning to see some early signs of a pickup in consumer inflation as well as PPI

It's very early to think that we're going to change monetary policy stance based on these early inflation signs

Wage growth is still subdued