Draghi Speech: Economic upswing is becoming solid

Key quotes from the introductory statement by the President at the Quarterly Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels:

Downside risk to economic outlook is further diminishing

Despite firming recovery, domestic wage pressures are insufficient to support the HICP towards our medium-term objective

In June meeting will receive an update on growth and inflation outlook

An extraordinary amount of mon. pol. support is still necessary