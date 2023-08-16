Share:

Dow Jones declines on Wednesday amid a more pessimistic market outlook.

Intel ends plans to buy China’s Tower Semiconductor.

Dow component The Home Depot spiked on consensus earnings beat on Tuesday.

Cisco reports earnings after Wednesday close, Walmart reports earnings results on Thursday.

July US Retail Sales on Tuesday showed strong gains compared to June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) edges lower on Wednesday amid a mildly pessimistic market mood as traders prepared themselves for the release of the last Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

The decline came despite major retailer Target (TGT) announcing a 27% consensus beat on the bottom line. TGT shares jumped 9% on the news.

On Tuesday, July US Retail Sales came in above expectations, once again showcasing a strong US economy in the face of a high interest rate environment. The economic indicator gained 0.7% on a monthly basis, far exceeding the 0.4% consensus forecast and leading some economists to predict a 3% annualized GDP growth rate for Q3.

That was a good leading indicator for the week since the stock market sees a number of major retailers deliver their Q2 earnings results in parallel. These include Dow Jones components The Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT).

Dow Jones News: Home Depot, Walmart, Cisco, Intel

Dow Jones member The Home Depot (6.3% weighting) initially saw its share price spike quite a bit after releasing earnings early Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 in GAAP earnings per share (EPS), a 4.5% consensus beat, on $42.92 billion in sales, which surpassed the average forecast by nearly $690 million.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) (1% weighting) will report after the close on Wednesday. Wall Street expects adjusted EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $15.05 billion as analysts have unanimously revised upward this quarter’s profit prospects.

Then Walmart (3% weighting) reports on Thursday with what is the most-anticipated earnings release of the week. Analysts have a consensus forecast of $1.71 in adjusted EPS on sales of $159.3 billion. Target’s successful but mixed results portend a decent showing for America’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer. Target handily beat on the earnings portion of its results but missed the consensus sales forecast by $460 million.

Intel (INTC) (0.6% weighting) has axed its plan to acquire China's Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) after failing to receive the necessary approvals from Chinese regulators. Intel now has to pay a $353 million termination fee to Tower Semiconductor. INTC stock shed 2.6% on Tuesday but is slightly ahead in Wednesday's premarket.

Building permits, Housing starts, FOMC minutes arrive Wednesday

They may not be quite as significant as the standout US Retail Sales data from Tuesday, but further economic indicators this week could affect the index in sum total.

The US Census Bureau released data on July’s Building Permits and Housing Starts before the bell on Wednesday. Both indicators served up beats to consensus. Building Permits rose 0.1% MoM compared with the -1.7% reading expected. Housing Starts arrived at 1.452 million, above the 1.448 million that had been forecast.

Later in the afternoon on Wednesday, 14:00 EST, the Federal Reserve is slated to release the minutes from its most recent FOMC meeting. The market expects the Fed to pause interest rate hikes at its September meeting, so special interest will be given to any details that counteract that narrative.

Thursday’s report on Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending August 11 has analysts expecting 240K, slightly below the 248K reading from a week earlier.