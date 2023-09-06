Share:

Dow Jones index gives up 0.56% on Tuesday,

WTI Oil reached $88 per barrel on Tuesday.

US Treasury yields fall across maturities, except for 3-month bill.

US ISM Services PMI for August arrives at 14:00 GMT after the opening bell on Wednesday.

UK, China, Germany experience drop in service sector dynamism simultaneously.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.56% on Tuesday in the week’s first outing after the Labor Day market close. On Wednesday, Dow futures continue to slide alongside the entire US equity market. The Dow, NASDAQ 100 and S&P 500 all see their futures drifting about 0.2% lower.

Higher oil prices are sending shivers down the spine of global equity markets this week. WTI Oil reached $88 per barrel on Tuesday and, on Wednesday, relaxed down close to $86. Oil prices have risen by 25% since June alone. The market worries that higher prices at the pump will push an already weakened global economy into more pain.

Dow Jones News: OPEC+ bigwigs extend supply cuts

Although crude prices have been trending higher since June, the market’s renewed focus on the matter was brought about by Saudi Arabia and Russia both extending prior cuts until at least December.

Saudi Arabia decided to leave its 1 million barre- a-day supply cut in place through December, while Russia said it would extend its 300,000 barrel-per-day export cut through the same time period. This left analysts, already worried about a lack of supply, more negative than they’ve been in a while.

The idea making the rounds is that higher oil prices will lift headline inflation and could slowly seep into many areas of the economy, eventually forcing firms to raise prices. Higher inflation could then possibly keep the Federal Reserve’s foot on the accelerator as far as interest rates are concerned.

"If the oil price persists at current levels, it may slow disinflation rather than reignite inflation,” said UBS analyst Paul Donovan on Tuesday.

The US Congress has decided to release 1 million barrels of gasoline from its strategic Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve. The reserve was set up in the wake of 2014’s Hurricane Sandy that devastated the fuel supply in the northeastern section of the US. The reserve has never been used. Critics say the added supply is too small to make much of a difference to Oil prices.

The American Petroleum Institute’s Weekly Crude Oil Stock report arrives late Wednesday and will tell the market whether inventories are being replenished. Last week, the reading showed inventories dropping by a whopping 11.486 million barrels.

US ISM Services PMI to determine market direction

At 14:00 GMT on Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management will release its Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August. Investors are doubly focused on this release because China, the UK and Germany all released service sector PMIs on Tuesday that underwhelmed analysts.

China’s PMI was roughly in line with consensus but showed a rather steep drop in service sector dynamism, although the print still showed a slightly expanding service sector. Germany and the UK, on the other hand, both fell into contractions.

The worry is that these contractions may be contagious. If the US ISM Services PMI for August shows contraction, then all hell will break loose. Analysts far and wide will say it foreshadows a coming global recession.

As it stands, analyst consensus says that the figure will fall from 52.7 in July to 52.5 in August – a much more gradual slowdown than others.



