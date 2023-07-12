Share:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 1.56% in the first two trading sessions this week.

DJIA futures are rising 0.1% on Wednesday morning.

US CPI data for June arrives in an hour before Wednesday open.

DJIA trades within a symmetrical triangle pattern with bullish price target of 35,378.

NASDAQ 100 rebalance could affect Dow Jones negatively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has already added 1.56% this week, and Dow futures are ticking higher early Wednesday ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for June. At the time of writing, Dow futures are up 0.11%, while NASDAQ 100 futures show a 0.2% gain.

The NASDAQ 100 rebalancing announced this week may negatively affect the DJIA, however, and it appears that traders are not yet factoring that headwind into their trading view. The weighting of Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) – both Dow holdings – will be reduced in the NASDAQ 100, which should lead to increased selling pressure over the next two weeks.



Dow Jones news: June core CPI consensus at 5% YoY

Wall Street analysts are targeting a drop from May’s 5.3% annual core CPI – a measure of inflation that excludes food and energy – to 5% in June. The Federal Reserve has a mandate to keep this figure near 2% on an annual basis.

The result, which comes out an hour before the equity market opens in New York, is unlikely to lead to a change of view on whether the central bank raises interest rates on July 26. The market is near certain at this point that the Fed will raise the fed funds rate by 25 basis points to a 5.25% to 5.5% range at the FOMC meeting exactly two weeks from now.

Analyst consensus also puts June headline inflation at 3.1%, a stark drop from May’s 4% result. Both the core and headline figure are expected to grow 0.3% on a MoM basis.

On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations reported that US consumers' one-year inflation expectation fell to 3.8% in June from 4.1% in May. This was the lowest result from the survey in more than two years.

If annual core inflation comes in below that 5% mark, expect both the Dow and the broad market to rally. This is because it lowers the chances that the Fed will go forward with another rate hike after July’s FOMC meeting. In recent Congressional testimony, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that two more rate hikes were the most likely event following June’s pause. Last Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls figure was greeted warmly by the market since new hiring fell below consensus for June. However, continued growth in hourly wages concerned those rooting for an immediate solution to the wage-price spiral.

Dow Jones news: NASDAQ 100 rebalancing bodes poorly for Dow outlook

Earlier this week, the leadership behind the NASDAQ 100 decided that the growth-oriented index had become too top-heavy. The so-called Magnificent Seven stocks – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA) – exploded in the first half of the year to comprise 48% of the index. Market pundits believe this rebalancing will push these seven outliers back down to 40% of the total weighting.

This means that Dow holdings Microsoft and Apple will both be sold off by a number of NASDAQ 100-following ETFs and funds like the $200 billion Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). Wells Fargo put out a research note saying that these two mega-cap stocks lead its “top up-sizers” list.

Thus far, the NASDAQ 100 leadership have not released the precise weighting of the new index, but those figures will be released on Friday, July 14. The new weighting will take effect on Friday, July 21 before its trading debut on Monday, July 24.

"The upcoming NDX rebalance is reducing concentration risk but creating uber-cap selling pressure," Wells Fargo equity analyst Chris Harvey wrote on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo forecasts that Microsoft stock will have its weighting reduced by 1.8 percentage points and that Apple’s weighting should decline by about 1.7 percentage points. Currently, Microsoft makes up 6.44% of the Dow Jones weighting, while Apple makes up 3.44%.