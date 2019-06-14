DoubleLine's Gundlach: Sees US recession chance at 40-50% in 6 months

Jeffrey Gundlach, Wall Street's bond king and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DoubleLine, which manages $120 billion, says that there are increasing risks of the US falling back into recession amid looming US-Chia trade war.

Key Headlines:

“Sees US recession chance at 40-50% in 6 months and a 65% chance in the next 12 months.

Tariffs could curb consumer spending.

The yield curve, NY Fed recession probability show rising probability of recession.

The bond market is saying 2 or 3 quarter percent cuts between now and year end.”