Donald Tusk elected President of European People’s Party – POLITICO

The European People's Party on Wednesday elected former European Council President Donald Tusk as its leader, replacing Frenchman Joseph Daul. Politico reports that Tusk was elected with 491 votes in favor and 37 against at the party's congress in the Croatian capital, "meaning Tusk becomes the first Eastern European to take the helm of the biggest political force in the EU."

"With Tusk, we will be opening a new chapter in the history of the EPP," David McAllister, a senior German MEP, told POLITICO. "Tusk has proven to be a bridge builder between the east and the west, and as a former prime minister [of Poland] and president of the Council, he has huge experience and I very much look forward to him shaping the future of Europe's largest political family."

"After five years, I am fed up with being the European bureaucrat in chief," Tusk told the audience – "I am ready to fight and I hope you are too," he said.