Dollar index snaps three-day winning streak, fund manager warns of greenback strength in 2021

- The dollar index fell 0.41% on Tuesday as the US 10-year yield ended a five-day winning trend.
- A strong dollar will be a key theme to watch out for in 2021, according to a fund manager.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, fell by 0.41% on Tuesday, ending a three-day winning run, which saw the battered index rise from 89.32 to 90.73, tracking an uptick in the US treasury yields.
The 10- and 30-year yields have risen sharply in recent days, with oil rally and expectations for bigger fiscal stimulus under Joe Biden's presidency lifting inflation expectations to multi-month highs. Biden is expected to announce stimulus on Thursday.
Julien Bittel, Fund Manager at Pictet Asset Management, believes the dollar may catch the bears off guard this year. The oversold currency has recently broken out of a falling wedge, confirming a reversal higher.
Similar breakouts observed in early 2011, 2014, and 2018 paved the way for significant gains, as noted by Bittel. History could repeat itself if the Treasury yields continue to rise, putting pressure on the equity markets, boosting haven demand for the US dollar.
Technical levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|90.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.04
|Daily SMA50
|91.15
|Daily SMA100
|92.25
|Daily SMA200
|94.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.62
|Previous Daily Low
|90.03
|Previous Weekly High
|90.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.21
|Previous Monthly High
|92.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls seek a daily continuation impulse from 4-hour support
AUD/USD is on the verge of a daily bullish extension in a relentless bullish trend. However, the price is overextended on the recent burst through structure and could be due for a meanwhile correction.
GBP/USD extending the upside but naked 1.3605 to be restested?
GBP/USD is moving higher in Asia, printing fresh highs for the week. US dollar runs out of juice as US yields ease, pound firmer on BOE. BOE Governor Bailey talked down the prospect of negative rates in the UK.
Gold raises a bear flag on the 4-hour chart
Gold gains ground in Asia as the US 10-year yield extends overnight drop. The bounce from Monday's one-month low of $1,816 has taken the shape of a bear flag pattern on the 4-hour chart. A move below the lower end of the flag would confirm a breakdown.
Chart Look at USDX, yields, gold & bitcoin
USD posts its first daily decline in nearly a week as Fed members began to weigh in that any tapering of QE was far-fetched. The Fed laid out a path at the start of the pandemic that forecast leaving rates at zero until 2024 but doubts are already creeping in.
Dollar index snaps three-day winning streak
The dollar index fell by 0.41% on Tuesday, ending a three-day winning run, which saw the battered index rise from 89.32 to 90.73, tracking an uptick in the US treasury yields. A strong dollar will be a key theme to watch out for in 2021, according to a fund manager.