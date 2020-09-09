Dollar Index Price Analysis: Tuesday's marubozu shows bull bias

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • The dollar index carved out a bullish marubozu candle on Tuesday. 
  • The greenback eyes trendline hurdle as the bullish sentiment looks quite strong. 

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's value against major currencies, rose 0.5% on Tuesday, forming a green marubozu candle. 

A marubozu is a one-candlestick pattern with negligible or no wicks and a big body and signals significant strength. 

A bullish or above-50 reading on the relative strength index accompanies the marubozu candle. Besides, the MACD histogram is printing higher bars above the zero line, a sign of the strengthening of upward momentum. 

As such, the greenback looks set to test resistance at 94.40. That level is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from 102.99 to 91.75. 

A close under Tuesday's low of 93.00 would invalidate the bullish setup. At press time, the dollar index is seen near 93.50.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.51
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 93.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.89
Daily SMA50 94.19
Daily SMA100 96.36
Daily SMA200 97.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.51
Previous Daily Low 93
Previous Weekly High 93.24
Previous Weekly Low 91.74
Previous Monthly High 94
Previous Monthly Low 92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.18

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.7200 post-Chinese CPI

AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.7200 post-Chinese CPI

AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7200 on the release of in-line with estimates Chinese inflation figures. The spot hit fresh ten-day lows at 0.7193 after the greenback rallied on risk-aversion, triggered by Sino-American tensions, US stimulus deadlock and vaccine concerns. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Sidelined below 106.00 amid risk-aversion, dollar strength

USD/JPY: Sidelined below 106.00 amid risk-aversion, dollar strength

USD/JPY remains depressed below 106.00 despite the bounce from weekly lows. The market mood remains sour after AstraZeneca halted its COVID-19 vaccine trials. Broad US dollar strength cushions the downside in the spot. 

USD/JPY News

WTI: 100-day SMA questions further downside near 12-week low

WTI: 100-day SMA questions further downside near 12-week low

WTI consolidates from $36.50 after marking the heaviest drop since late-April. The energy benchmark bounces off the lowest since June 15 as 100-day SMA probes the sellers. The $40.00 threshold can act as an immediate upside barrier.

Oil News

Gold’s path of least resistance is down, $1913 back in sight

Gold’s path of least resistance is down, $1913 back in sight

Following Tuesday’s two-way wild swings, Gold returns to the backseat, as the haven demand for the USD remains in vogue amid the risk-off action in the global stocks. The sentiment soured on rising US-Sino tensions, US fiscal deadlock and pessimism over the coronavirus vaccine.

Gold News

China, Brexit, COVID: Big headaches for FX

China, Brexit, COVID: Big headaches for FX

With no major US economic reports scheduled for release this week, the dollar is set to take its cue from political and pharmaceutical headlines. President Trump was busy this Labor Day weekend throwing out threats to decouple from China. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures