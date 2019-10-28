Dollar holds steady ahead of Fed meeting, Brexit delay decision in focus

- It has been a rather slow start to a potentially eventful week, though the incoming positive trade-related headlines remained supportive of a generally risk-on mood and weighed on traditional safe-haven assets. The US Trade Representative's office said on Friday that the US and China have made progress in trade talks and have come close to finalizing parts of a “phase one” trade deal. The US officials have said they hope to sign a deal in mid-November.
- Fading safe-haven demand was further reinforced by some follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which helped the US Dollar to preserve last week's modest gains. However, the USD upside is likely to remain limited as traders awaited the outcome of the FOMC meeting. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to cut interest rates for the third time this year.
- The Fed rate decision will be announced just hours after a report on the US third-quarter GDP, which is expected to show that a further deceleration in growth during the three months to September.
- Apart from this, the Bank of Japan is also scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy update on Thursday and is expected to keep policy on hold, though the decision is said to be a close call and could infuse some volatility across the JPY crosses.
- The British Pound remained on the defensive on the back of growing risk of a snap UK election, especially after Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to win approval for his Brexit timetable. Market participants look forward to a decision over Brexit delay request to January 31, expected later this Monday.
- Cryptocurrency markets started the week with strong gains across the board in the wake of a statement from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), saying that commercial banks should step up blockchain applications. The comments came three days after Xi said that China should accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD snapped three-week winning streak
EUR/USD has snapped the three-week winning streak, which was the longest since January 2018. The pair may find bids in Europe on trade optimism, but Brexit uncertainty and caution of the Fed meeting could cap gains.
GBP/USD: Clings to 23.6% Fibo, bears target 1.2700 during further declines
GBP/USD trades below 50-bar SMA, one-week-old falling trend line. 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 200-bar SMA next on sellers’ radar.
USD/JPY: Buyers will look for a decisive break of 109.00
With its sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour, USD/JPY again confronts 200-day EMA while taking rounds to 108.75 during early Monday.
Gold: Bulls testing the 1500s resistance
Gold has been on the up of late, however meeting some pretty strong rejection in the 1520s, a barrier much protected by the bears on the way to the grand target. Bears have been testing through the commitments of the bear's influence.
Fed's Mid-Course Correction to be Challenged while ECB Resumes Bond Purchases
The week ahead will help shape the investment climate for the remainder of the year. The highlights include three central bank meetings (Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and the Bank of Canada).