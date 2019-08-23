DJIA heavily in the red after Trump says U.S. companies must look for ‘alternative to China’

- US stocks are in a state of panic over trade wars.
- The market expects more tariff announcements today.
US Stocks are in the red while the drum beats of the trade wars continue to play havoc on investor sentiment. First of all, President Donald Trump has been saying that he’s ordering American companies to start looking for “an alternative to China,” after Beijing finally punched back with tariffs on imports of U.S. goods.
We are trading volatile markets to the week with headlines from the Jackson Hole streaming through whereby Federal Reserve chairman Powell has delivered comforting words to investors whereby he has indicated that the door is indeed wide open for another interest rate cut in September.
The mixed backdrop for investors has subsequently resulted in the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -2.26% falling 520 points, or 2%, to 25,732. The S&P 500 index fell dropped 59 points to 2,863 in a 2% decline while the Nasdaq Composite index lost 195 points, or 2.4%, to 7,796.
"The Dow is down 573 points perhaps on the news that Representative Seth Moulton, whoever that may be, has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race!" -
Trump
We are waiting for Trump to say more and the market expects more tariff announcements.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|25662
|Today Daily Change
|-558.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.13
|Today daily open
|26220
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26273
|Daily SMA50
|26631.72
|Daily SMA100
|26310.24
|Daily SMA200
|25629.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26384
|Previous Daily Low
|26098
|Previous Weekly High
|26430
|Previous Weekly Low
|25238
|Previous Monthly High
|27408
|Previous Monthly Low
|26616
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26207.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26274.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25948
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25798
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26370
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26520
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26656
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.1100 as Trump announces steps against China
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, up on the day. President Trump said he orders companies to search Chinese imports for drugs. Earlier he criticized Powell's lack of action.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2250 on USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to the monthly highs above 1.2250 as the US dollar falls following Powell's hint of cutting rates and Trump's angry response.
USD/JPY plummets to ten-day lows below 106 as Trump goes berserk on Twitter
The USD/JPY came under strong selling pressure in the last hour and erased nearly 100 pips as US President Donald Trump's latest rant on Twitter forced investors to seek refuge and ramped up the demand for safe-haven JPY.
Gold gains more than $30, eyes 2019 highs on Trump’s tweet
Gold continues to rise sharply amid concerns about the impact of the escalation in the US-China trade war. The demand for safe-haven assets emerged over the last hours, leading to a rally in the yellow metal.
Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move
"The most powerful central banker in the world" – is how we and others characterize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While that may be true – monetary policy is reaching its limits – especially in the face of a trade war.