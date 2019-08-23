DJIA heavily in the red after Trump says U.S. companies must look for ‘alternative to China’

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • US stocks are in a state of panic over trade wars.
  • The market expects more tariff announcements today.

US Stocks are in the red while the drum beats of the trade wars continue to play havoc on investor sentiment. First of all, President Donald Trump has been saying that he’s ordering American companies to start looking for “an alternative to China,” after Beijing finally punched back with tariffs on imports of U.S. goods.

We are trading volatile markets to the week with headlines from the Jackson Hole streaming through whereby Federal Reserve chairman Powell has delivered comforting words to investors whereby he has indicated that the door is indeed wide open for another interest rate cut in September.

The mixed backdrop for investors has subsequently resulted in the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -2.26%  falling 520 points, or 2%, to 25,732. The S&P 500 index fell dropped 59 points to 2,863 in a 2% decline while the Nasdaq Composite index lost 195 points, or 2.4%, to 7,796.

"The Dow is down 573 points perhaps on the news that Representative Seth Moulton, whoever that may be, has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race!" -

Trump

We are waiting for Trump to say more and the market expects more tariff announcements.

DJIA levels

DJIA

Overview
Today last price 25662
Today Daily Change -558.00
Today Daily Change % -2.13
Today daily open 26220
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26273
Daily SMA50 26631.72
Daily SMA100 26310.24
Daily SMA200 25629.28
Levels
Previous Daily High 26384
Previous Daily Low 26098
Previous Weekly High 26430
Previous Weekly Low 25238
Previous Monthly High 27408
Previous Monthly Low 26616
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26207.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26274.75
Daily Pivot Point S1 26084
Daily Pivot Point S2 25948
Daily Pivot Point S3 25798
Daily Pivot Point R1 26370
Daily Pivot Point R2 26520
Daily Pivot Point R3 26656

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD surges above 1.1100 as Trump announces steps against China

EUR/USD surges above 1.1100 as Trump announces steps against China

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, up on the day. President Trump said he orders companies to search Chinese imports for drugs. Earlier he criticized Powell's lack of action. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps above 1.2250 on USD weakness

GBP/USD jumps above 1.2250 on USD weakness

GBP/USD is trading close to the monthly highs above 1.2250 as the US dollar falls following Powell's hint of cutting rates and Trump's angry response. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY plummets to ten-day lows below 106 as Trump goes berserk on Twitter

USD/JPY plummets to ten-day lows below 106 as Trump goes berserk on Twitter

The USD/JPY came under strong selling pressure in the last hour and erased nearly 100 pips as US President Donald Trump's latest rant on Twitter forced investors to seek refuge and ramped up the demand for safe-haven JPY. 

USD/JPY News

Gold gains more than $30, eyes 2019 highs on Trump’s tweet

Gold gains more than $30, eyes 2019 highs on Trump’s tweet

Gold continues to rise sharply amid concerns about the impact of the escalation in the US-China trade war. The demand for safe-haven assets emerged over the last hours, leading to a rally in the yellow metal. 

Gold News

Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move

Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move

"The most powerful central banker in the world" – is how we and others characterize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While that may be true – monetary policy is reaching its limits – especially in the face of a trade war.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  