Digital World Acquisition Corp Stock News: Could Friday see fourth day of double-digit DWAC volatility?

- DWAC up 3% in Friday premarket trading.
- Thursday saw a 13% drop for DWAC stock.
- Breaking $65 on Wednesday tempts us to think DWAC will soar.
DWAC dropped 13.6% on Thursday, making this the third straight day of double-digit volatility for the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with Donald Trump's new social media venture. While Monday was ho-hum, Tuesday saw a 16.6% jump, and Wednesday allowed for an even better 28.1% gain.
This week's rally was a product of California Congressman Devin Nunes announcing his acceptance of the CEO position at Donald Trump's new media startup – Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) – which owns TRUTH Social. There is no certainty the rally has ended, and DWAC is up more than 3% at $58.29 in Friday's premarket.
Digital World Acquisition Corp Stock News: Premarket optimism
With the market in a generally optimistic mood this Friday morning – futures for the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow are all resolutely green – DWAC may be ready to soar. It is hard to say for sure since institutional investors are mostly steering clear of this name in the premarket, and the retail crowd is what moves this one.
The elevator pitch DWAC/TMTG is that the social media business is “ripe for further segmentation.” Trump voters and American conservatives should flock to a social media channel outside of the mainstream that mirrors their opinions, the company says.
“TMTG aspires to create a media powerhouse to rival the liberal media consortium and fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America,” reads the pitch deck.
Truth Social would highlight Trump’s heavy social media following – 146.5 million followers between Twitter, Facebook and Instagram before his ex-communication – as a selling point. The company points to a survey showing that 30% of those surveyed by The Hill newspaper back in March would join a Trump-back social media platform. Another 16% answered that they would consider it.
TMTG's planned Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) deal does not have a scheduled date yet, but investors should watch for when this is unveiled since it would likely crater the share price. This PIPE deal would sell $1 billion worth of shares to institutional investors at a 40% discount to the current market price in most cases.
PIPE investors are then permitted to immediately sell them back to retail investors at the market price once the merger is complete. Purchasing them at a 40% discount may of course lead to a sudden off-loading at a much lower price than the future market price.
Digital World Acquisition Corp Stock Forecast: A retest of $65 in the cards
Piercing the $65 resistance level on Wednesday was a major coup for DWAC traders. This means there is room for a turnaround from the slow decline in share price that has lasted since late October. Wednesday's close at $65.42 represents a new range high.
Waiting for the 9-day to cross above the 20-day moving average is the second signal other traders might hold out for. Breaking above $65.42 should be enough to form a bullish crossover, which would mean that next week should expect even more volume and thus a higher share price.
Above $65, the supply zone between $70 and $75 is the next nearby target.
DWAC has now traded for 50 sessions, which means this is the first day that the SPAC has a 50-day moving average. The moving average begins at $42.57, which should act as support.
DWAC 1-day chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?