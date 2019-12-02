Crude Oil Price and Forecast: WTI rises after Friday's heavy losses

WTI OIL Outlook: Oil rises after Friday's heavy losses but recovery remains below key barriers for now
WTI oil price is up 1.5% on Monday, recovering after last Friday's 5% drop (the biggest one-day fall since 17 Sep).
Oil was hit by fears that trade talks would be disrupted and conflict would escalate, following US support to Hong Kong protesters last week that sparked strong sell-off on Friday. Read more…
Crude Oil (WTI) Intraday: rebound expected
Pivot (invalidation): 55.45
Our preference
Long positions above 55.45 with targets at 56.60 & 57.10 in extension.
Alternative scenario
Below 55.45 look for further downside with 55.00 & 54.55 as targets.
Comment
The RSI calls for a rebound.
EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, up more than 0.5%. The USD is selling off across the board amid weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and other factors. The ECB's Lagarde did not dive into details of monetary policy in her testimony.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Markit's final Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.9 points.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Gold: Metal remains undecided below the 1465 level
Gold is starting December pressuring the 1465 resistance level while below the 50/100 SMAs. However, the bear case would entail a break below the 1445 swing low on a daily closing basis for a potential dive to the 1400 figure.