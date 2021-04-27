Crude Oil Futures: Recovery could extend further

CME Group’s advanced figures for Crude Oil futures markets noted open interest rose for the second session in a row at the beginning of the week, now by around 7K contracts. Volume followed suit and also increased for the second consecutive day, this time by around 2.5K contracts.
WTI now targets $64.00 and above
Prices of the WTI dropped and rebounded from 2-day lows and closed the day with marginal losses amidst rising open interest and volume. Against this, extra gains are now likely in the very near-term with the immediate target at the recent monthly tops above the $64.00 mark per barrel (April 20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
