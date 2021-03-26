Crude Oil Futures: Pullbacks look limited

In light of preliminary readings from CME Group for Crude Oil futures markets, open interest shrunk by around 20.3K contracts on Thursday, resuming the downside. In the same line, volume went down for the second straight session, now by around 126.1K contracts.
WTI looks supported near $57.50
Prices of the WTI face some increased volatility in response to the Suez Canal jam. Thursday’s downtick was amidst declining open interest and volume, allowing for a potential rebound in the very near-term. In the meantime, recent price action showed decent contention in the $57.50 mark per barrel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
