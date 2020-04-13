Crude Oil Futures: Potential for further weakness

CME Group’s advanced data for crude oil futures markets noted open interest rose by nearly 57.2K contracts on Thursday following two drops in a row. Volume too went up, this time for the third consecutive session and by nearly 377.7K contracs.
WTI does not rule out a move to $20.00/bbl
Thursday’s bearish performance in prices of the barrel of WTI was in tandem with rising open interest and volume, opening the door for a probable re-visit to the key support in the $20.00 neighbourhood per barrel in the short-term horizon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
