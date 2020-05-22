Crude Oil Futures: Correction lower in the offing

In light of flash readings from CME Group for crude oil futures markets, open interest shrunk for yet another session on Thursday, this time by just 693 contracts. In the same direction, volume reversed two consecutive drops and advanced by around 2.8K contracts.

WTI looks capped by $35.00/bbl

Thursday’s uptick in prices of the WTI was amidst the continuation of the downtrend in open interest, leaving the door open for a correction lower in the very near-term. Against this, the recent sharp recovery looks to have met significant barrier in the $35.00 mark per barrel for the time being.