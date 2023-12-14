Crude Oil continues recovery rebound, WTI reclaims $72.50

- WTI edged back over $72.50 on Thursday as Crude Oil tries to recover more ground.
- Crude markets remain steeply off recent highs.
- Investors remain skeptical that production caps will undercut global demand declines.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has recovered additional ground on Thursday, extending a rebound sparked by a dovish pivot from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday that saw a broad-base market sentiment recovery, kicking off recovery rallies in the majority of asset classes and forcing the US Dollar (USD) into fresh lows.
A declining US Dollar, in tandem with rising market sentiment on the possibility of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve coming sooner rather than later, is helping to prop up Crude Oil prices heading into the tail end of the trading week.
With the Fed adjusting their dot plot of interest rate expectations to include several rate cuts in 2024 broader market sentiment is on the high side, dragging WTI back above the $70.00 handle, but bearish pressure has been building into Crude Oil markets since falling from late September’s highs just below the $94.00 handle.
The Organization for the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has affirmed its dedication to extreme production cuts, at least at the administrative level; in practice, the oil cartel has no structural policy tools to force member states to adhere to production caps, nor is there any punishment for OPEC members that violate exporting quotas.
Energy markets remain skeptical that OPEC’s headline production cuts will be able to undercut declining global crude demand, especially as demand slumps in key oil-using markets such as China. Despite this, Energy Information Administration (EIA) barrel counts unexpectedly declined this week, with a 4.259 million barrel drawdown in US Crude Oil reserves for the week ended December 8. Markets had initially expected a slight decline of only 650K barrels, and the overhead declines add to the previous week’s drawdown of 4.632 million crude barrels.
WTI Technical Outlook
WTI’s rebound comes at the tail end of a very bearish run down the charts, and US Crude Oil is down nearly 24% from late September’s peak of $93.98. WTI has closed in the red for seven straight weeks.
Despite the near-term technical recovery, WTI remains deep inside bear country with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) high above current price action near the $78.00 handle. The 50-day SMA is firmly bearish, and is accelerating into a downside cross of the 200-day SMA which would provide stiff technical resistance for any bullish extensions beyond the $74.00 level.
WTI Daily Chart
WTI Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.79
|Today Daily Change
|1.70
|Today Daily Change %
|2.43
|Today daily open
|70.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.97
|Daily SMA50
|78.99
|Daily SMA100
|81.78
|Daily SMA200
|77.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.09
|Previous Daily Low
|67.97
|Previous Weekly High
|75.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.01
|Previous Monthly High
|83.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.91
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1000 after hawkish Lagarde, optimistic Fed Premium
EUR/USD remains strongly bid above 1.0950 and tests 1.1000 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The pair is supported by a sustained US Dollar weakness, a positive market mood and hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde, following a no-change rate decision.
GBP/USD extends rally to fresh multi-month highs, flirts with 1.2800
GBP/USD extended its daily uptrend and climbed towards 1.2800 for the first time since late August. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD in the Fed aftermath and a relatively strong Pound Sterling on hawkish BoE guidance fuels the rally.
Gold with room to extend gains beyond $2,050 Premium
Having dropped below $2,030 following upbeat US economic data, Gold price is retesting $2,040 in the American morning. The dovish Fed pivot continues to weigh on the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
Shibarium transactions surpass milestone, exceed 105 million
Shiba Inu, one of the largest dog-themed meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, recently surpassed a key milestone. Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s scaling solution, has recorded a total of 105.95 million transactions as of Thursday.
A hawkish BoE followed by an uneventful ECB announcement
The Bank of England and the European Central Bank both left rates on hold on Thursday but unlike following the announcement of their counterparts in the US, there were no fireworks.