Crude Oil backslides into the red on Thursday, WTI falls below $77 as diminishing rate cut hopes weigh

- WTI falls back below $77 per barrel as investor sentiment sours.
- Broad-market risk appetite evaporates, dragging broader markets lower.
- US production continues to threaten hopes of supply shortage.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil slid to fresh lows on Thursday in a risk-off bid sparked by rate cut hopes drying up on the back of fresh concerns that services-side inflation will continue to run hotter than hoped. US Crude Oil production has once again threatened to outpace demand, leading to a fresh buildup in week-on-week barrel counts and renewing concerns that a US-led overhang of Crude Oil could push barrel prices paid even lower.
US Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures rebounded to a 12-month high in May, printing at 50.9 MoM compared to the forecast steady hold at 50.0. A climbing services activity outlook mixes poorly with a fresh warning from Fitch Ratings on Wednesday that services-side inflation will remain higher for much longer than broadly anticipated. With services activity possibly sparking further services inflation, investors are seeing fresh concerns that interest rates will remain higher for longer, sapping risk appetite on Thursday.
According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are now pricing in roughly equal odds of at least a quarter-point cut in September. This is down sharply from nearly 70% at the beginning of the trading week.
According to the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), US Crude Oil barrel counts have risen once again week-on-week, eating away at the previous week’s declines. API Crude Oil Stocks for the week ended May 17 rose 2.48 million barrels, well above the forecast -3.1 million drawdown and refilling most of the previous week’s -3.104 million decline. EIA Crude Oil Stocks change also climbed over the same weekly period, adding 1.825 million barrels and snubbing the forecast -3.1 million drawdown. The previous week had seen a -2.508 million barrel decline.
WTI technical outlook
Crude Oil is sharply lower on Thursday, falling into negative territory after reaching an intraday peak with WTI testing $78.50. US Crude Oil has fallen to its lowest bids in over a week, knocking into $76.50 after backsliding through the $77.00 handle.
Thursday’s bearish reversal sends WTI into the red for a fourth consecutive trading day, and US Crude Oil is extending a bearish rejection from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $79.22.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|77.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.34
|Daily SMA50
|81.57
|Daily SMA100
|78.64
|Daily SMA200
|79.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.32
|Previous Daily Low
|77.18
|Previous Weekly High
|79.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.38
|Previous Monthly High
|87.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra losses look likely below the 200-day SMA
The bearish tone remained well in place in the risk complex, dragging AUD/USD to fresh multi-day lows in the sub-0.6600 region on the back of the strong bounce in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD puts 1.0800 to the test
The strong data-driven comeback in the Greenback forced EURUSD to revisit the 1.0800 neighbourhood, down for the fourth session in a row and trading at shouting distance from the 200-day SMA (1.0787).
Gold extends slide below $2,350.00
Gold stays on the back foot and trades at its lowest level in over a week below $2,350. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises more than 1% following the stronger-than-forecast PMI data from the US, forcing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Ethereum reclaims $3,800, lawmakers urge SEC Chair to approve ETH ETF
Ethereum (ETH) bounced back after a brief dip on Thursday as US lawmakers penned a letter to Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler, urging him to approve spot ETH ETFs.
Is the Federal Reserve just winging it?
Are the central bankers at the Federal Reserve just winging it? It sure seems that way if you step back and take a long view of their decision-making. Fed officials project this aura of authority.