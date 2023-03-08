CrowdStrike Stock Earnings: CRWD advances 7% on solid quarter, generous guidance

- CrowdStrike beat fiscal Q4 consensus.
- CRWD stock rose 7% on the news.
- Cybersecurity added 1,873 net new customers.
- Annual recurring revenue climbed to $2.56 billion.
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike (CRWD) saw its stock pop 7% in Wednesday's premarket following the Tuesday evening release of another solid quarter. CrowdStrike produced $0.47 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on revenue of $637 million in the fiscal fourth quarter ending January 31.
On Wednesday Chair Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve will provide testimony to the House Financial Services Committee. CRWD could further react to statement from the Chair during Wednesday's regular session.
CrowdStrike stock news: Growth narrative not letting up
CrowdStrike managed to beat Wall Street expectations by $10.6 million or 1.7% on revenue and by 4 cents or 9.3% on adjusted EPS. The market focused on revenue growth and ignored the fact that GAAP EPS of $-0.20 missed by 2 cents.
Annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 48% YoY to $2.56 billion, while the digital security firm added $222 million in ARR during the quarter. CrowdStrike, popular for its suite of machine-learning anti-malware products used by corporations, added 1,873 net new customers during the quarter. It now has 23,019 total customers.
"Our conviction in CrowdStrike’s expansive opportunity continues to grow. We see a massive opportunity to leverage our AI-driven collect data once, reuse many times platform to expand share across our markets," said cofounder and CEO George Kurtz, boasting about the execution of CrowdStrike's Falcon platform. "We remain steadfast in our vision to grow ending ARR to $5 billion by the end of fiscal year 2026 and to reach our target operating model sometime within fiscal year 2025."
For the first quarter, management guided for $0.50 in adjusted EPS on revenue ranging from $675 million to $678 million.
For fiscal 2024, which began in February, management forecasts revenue between $2.955 billion and $3.014 billion and adjusted EPS ranging from $2.21 to $2.39. Meeting this guidance would require plenty of growth in the back half of the year. Revenue at the midpoint of the forecast would need to grow 33% YoY, and adjusted EPS would need to grow 49% YoY at the midpoint.
A host of analysts raised their 12-month price targets on CrowdStrike. BMO Capital raised its price target on CrowdStrike stock from $120 to $152. Citi raised its price target on CRWD stock from $145 to $155, and Barclays raised its price target from $155 to $165.
CrowdStrike stock forecast
Back on February 15, CrowdStrike broke above the descending top trendline that had held down CRWD's share price since August 2022. With that six-month barrier behind it, CRWD stock has been telling us that a rally is in the works. With the earnings spike, CrowdStrike stock broke above the $130 barrier and now poses danger to $137. That price was employed as support back in November of last year and also was the last price before the gap down from the earnings miss on November 30, 2022. The next resistance price level of $150 was the major point of resistance that same month. If Chairman Powell makes waves in his House testimony on Wednesday, expect CRWD to find support at $120.50.
CRWD 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0550 amid Powell-led USD strength
EUR/USD consolidates near two-month lows below 1.0550, extending the previous downside in early Europe. The pair remains weighed down by Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish rhetoric-led broad-based US Dollar strength and disappointing Retail Sales data from Germany.
GBP/USD stays vulnerable below 1.1850 amid stronger US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, licking its wounds near 2023 lows in the early European morning. Hawkish Fed Chair Powell's comments-led risk aversion is limiting the upside in the pair amidst broadly stronger US Dollar and Treasury yields. US data awaited.
Gold struggles near one-week low amid hawkish Federal Reserve
Gold prices bounces off over a one-week low touched earlier this Wednesday and steadily climbs to the $1,815 region during the first half of the European session.
Ethereum stakers have high confidence in the altcoin, can it catalyze ETH price rally?
Ethereum 2.0 stakers have seen realized value completely taper off over the past ten weeks. ETH stakers and long-term holders remain confident of Ethereum rally despite average losses
ADP Jobs Preview: A sandwich between Powell and NFP Premium
A surprising ADP could have a limited impact, overshadowed by Powell and ahead of NFP. The USD arrives at a critical week with the recovery rally from multi-month lows losing momentum.