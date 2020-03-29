COVID-19 Significant Developments: US Task Force says US could face millions of infections

The coronavirus, COVID-19, is decimating the US as the US President, Donald Trump remains determined to get the country back to work, "pretty quickly". The president does not believe the numbers being projected are accurate, however, his own Task Force team member Anthony S. Fauci said Sunday that the nation could record 100,000 to 200,000 deaths and millions of infections, according to evolving projections.

Deborah Birx, another member of the task force offered a similarly grim assessment: “No state, no metro area, will be spared.” As it stands, there are more than 2,200 coronavirus-related deaths and 130,000 confirmed cases in the United States. As for news from around the world here are some significant developments, selected from the Washington Post: