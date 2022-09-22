- Costco is due to report earnings on Thursday after the close.
- COST stock continues to outperform the main indices.
- COST has seen analysts revise their earnings forecasts.
Costco (COST) reports earnings after the close on Thursday, and getting a handle on how it will look is difficult. The stock has outperformed the main indices this year. COST is down 13% so far in 2022, while the indices are down at least 20%.
COST stock news
Analysts have recently been upgrading estimates for current earnings. Yes, upgrading is a relatively unusual move given the recent turmoil in the retail sector. With consumers opting through for lower-cost alternatives, Costco could benefit from low-cost switching. This does set up the possibility of COST being more likely to surprise to the downside than upside. Analysts are naturally bullish, but this looks a step too far with not one Sell rating from Wall Street. Since last quarter upgrades have outpaced downgrades by a 3-to-1 ratio. This is despite last quarter's earnings merely being in line.
For this quarter the bar is now set at $4.17 for EPS and $72 billion for revenue, so I expect a miss. How will the stock react? What is priced in? Here is where it gets difficult. COST is off 13% in the past month as retailers feel the brunt of anticipated demand shortfalls and consumer pullbacks. This makes it difficult to see much risk reward here. In fact with the stock off 13% in a month, any beat is likely to see a more extreme reaction. This is the risk-reward even though I deem it unlikely.
COST stock forecast
Again trading to the bottom of recent ranges. The overall picture is bearish, but the potential for a sharp spike in good news is probably higher than an earnings miss and resultant sell-off. $507 is the short-term pivot.
COST hourly chart
$490 to $482 is the support zone. Breaking here will likely lead to a test of lows at $406.51 from June. So far this recent decline has not seen a corresponding fall in the Dccumulation/Distribution line, which is a bullish divergence indicator but a weak one.
COST daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
