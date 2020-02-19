Coronavirus update: Numbers from Hubei follow fresh guidelines, death toll at 2,029

With the re-revised guidelines of the coronavirus classifications, Hubei registers 349 new cases of infection with 108 deaths by the end of February 19. Yesterday’s data was based on the old method and showed 132 deaths as well as 1,693 new cases for February 18. It should be noted that the death toll from Hubei is at 2,029 as per the report.

FX implications

Following the news, USD/JPY softened from 111.35 to 111.27 whereas Gold stood mostly unchanged around $1,611. Given the all-new method and a decline in death cases, traders will wait for mainland China numbers for fresh impulse.