Coronavirus update: New cases from South Korea drop to seven-week low

As per the latest data, there are 25 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases from South Korea that propel the total infection figures to 10,537. Even so, the addition marks the seven-week low.

Further, the death toll also rose from 214 the previous day to 217, up 3, by Monday.

FX implications

While Easter Monday restricts the market moves, the anti-mood news fails to gain major attention amid the mild risk-off. The reason could be cited by the worsening situations in the US and can be observed by the downbeat performance of the US stock futures and some of the Asian shares.