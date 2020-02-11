Coronavirus update: New cases from Hubei linger, death toll crosses 1,110

The fresh coronavirus numbers from China’s Health Commission, for the day ended on February 11, suggests that the new cases from the epicenter Hubei slowed down to 1,638 versus the previous day’s increase of 2,097. This suggests that the contagion outbreak is slowing. Even so, the total death toll from China crosses 1,110 due to the deadly virus.

FX implications

News like this escalates the present risk recovery amid hopes of diminishing negative impacts of the contagion. As a result, USD/JPY stays modestly positive around 109.80 and so does the AUD/USD near 0.6716 by the press time.