Coronavirus Update: Italy reports lowest death toll in nine days, first ICU decline

Italy has reported 681 COVID-19 deaths on April 4, the lowest since March 26 and fewer than 766 on April 3. The total number of mortalities stands at 15,362. The number of cases has risen by 4,805 to 124,632, an increase in line with previous updates.

The pressure on Intensive Care Units (ICUs) has dropped for the first time, from 4,068 to 3,994. The eurozone's third-largest economy has endured the highest number of deaths from coronavirus and was the first Western country to impose a nationwide lockdown. The global number of cases has topped 1.1 million and over 62,000 lives were lost.

Earlier, Spain also published somewhat encouraging figures.

EUR/USD closed the week at 1.0806.