Coronavirus update Spain: 124,736 confirmed cases and 11,744 fatalities

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Spain rose to 124,737 as of Saturday morning from 117,710, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19-related fatalities in the country climbed to 11,744 from 10,935. However, 809 new fatalities showed a slowdown in the number of new deaths when compared to 932 in the previous day.

Risk aversion

Spain's IBEX 35 Index closed the week 2.9% lower at 6,581.60 points after posting recovery gains during the previous two weeks.