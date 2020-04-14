Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections rise the slowest in three weeks

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 125,098, with a total of 2,969 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Cases increased by 2,082 in Germany, the lowest daily rise in three weeks. The death toll jumped by 180, higher than Thursday’s 116 increase.

The institute reported that 68,200 people are estimated to have recovered from the disease.

EUR/USD reaction

The virus updates fail to move the shared currency, as EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.0940 so far this Tuesday.