Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections rise by 357, 22 new deaths

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 169,575, with a total of 7,417 deaths reported on Monday.

Cases grew by a meager 357 in Germany on Monday versus Friday’s +667. The death toll rose by 22, the tally showed.

Meanwhile, an estimated 145,600 people are reported to have recovered from the disease, the institute reported.

Despite the falling trend in the new cases, the RKI said that it is too soon to draw conclusions from this just yet.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro shrugs off the latest German stats, as EUR/USD continues to defend minor gains near 1.0850 levels.