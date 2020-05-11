EUR/USD sidelined near key hurdle amid change in Europe's attitude toward free trade

- EUR/USD rises as USD broadly weaker on Monday.
- Friday's risk-on continues on optimism that coronavirus-led restrictions will be eased.
- France and Netherlands urge the EU to implement to adopt trade protectionist policies.
EUR/USD is currently trading in a sideways manner just under the 4-hour chart 100-candle average at 1.0852, having bounced up from 1.0822 during the Asian trading hours.
The pair gathered upside momentum in Asia as the US stock futures rose, extending Friday's rally, possibly on continued optimism that the coronavirus-related restrictions will be eased in the US and around the world.
EU protectionism builds
France and the Netherlands have reportedly joined forces to urge the European Union (EU) to use trade policy instruments, mainly tariffs, to ensure the implementation of international environmental and labor standards.
The involvement of pro-free trade Netherlands is indicative of a change in attitude within the EU toward free trade and the shift in thinking on the need to protect domestic industry and job, a French Diplomat said on Sunday, according to Reuters.
It remains to be seen if the proposal put forward by France and the Netherlands is backed by other members and considered by Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, who is set to announce a policy review later this year. The rise of protectionism could weigh over the single currency over the long run.
As for Monday, the data docket is empty and the spot is likely to continue tacking cues from the action in the stock markets.
Technical levels
-
- R3 1.0932
- R2 1.0904
- R1 1.0872
- PP 1.0843
-
- S1 1.0811
- S2 1.0783
- S3 1.0751
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges weekly highs near 0.6560
Despite simmering Australia-China trade tensions, AUD/USD stands tall and refreshes weekly tops above 0.6550, opening doors for a test of 0.6600. The spot cheers a better market mood and fresh US dollar selling.
USD/JPY fades a spike above 107.00 as USD bounce fizzles
USD/JPY fades the uptick above 107.00, as the US dollar bounce falters across the board amid a risk-on market profile, The downside, however, appears cushioned on the back of higher Treasury yields, S&P 500 futures and Asian stocks.
FX Weekly: Selective dollar selling maintains appeal, gold uptrend remains firm
With many countries in the West attempting to reopen their economies, attention has turned to whether new infection rates will remain low as mobility picks up.
WTI slips below $24.00, stays inside short-term triangle
While stepping back from the two-day-old falling trend line, WTI June Futures on NYMEX down near 3.30% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. A short-term symmetrical triangle limits immediate moves.
Gold: Mildly positive above $1,700 as US-China tension renews
Following the recent uptick, Gold prices take the bids near $1,710, up around 0.50% on a day, during the Asian session on Monday. The fresh fears of the US-China trade war are again helping the safe-haven while the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates offer a little clear direction.