As per the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from Germany, new cases in the European major rose by 1,707, versus the previous day’s 1,510, to take the total number of active cases across the country near 14,500, which is the most since 13 May.

Further details suggest that 10 people died Wednesday due to the virus that has so far claimed over 9,253 lives.

Market sentiment sours further…

With the news suggesting the stronger wave 2.0 of the deadly virus, market sentiment worsens after the release. As a result, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.50% to 3,356 by the press time.